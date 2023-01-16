MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Marinette County have identified the 54-year-old woman who died in a house fire on January 6, 2023.

Police say that Julie Ann Price was the female who died in the house fire on the 200 block of Terrace Avenue in the City of Marinette.

An autopsy was performed, and the preliminary findings show that Price had died as a result of the fire, which is still under investigation at this time by the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations Fire Marshall’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Marinette Police Department at (715) 732-5200.