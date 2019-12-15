Marinette police looking for alleged assault suspect

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) — The Marinette Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person involved in an aggravated assault from the night of Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Police say the incident happened around 7:05 p.m. on the 1800 block of Stephenson St. in Marinette.

The man is described as being 25 to 30-years-old with light blond hair. He was wearing a green/gray flannel and a stocking cap.

Marinette police looking for alleged assault victim from Wednesday, Dec. 11. (Photo courtesy: Marinette Police Department December 15, 2019)

Officials are asking anyone with information about the case to call the department at (715) 732-5200 or Marinette Crime Stoppers at (800) 427-5857.