NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Marinette Police looking for man believed to be missing, endangered

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Marinette Police Department is looking for any information regarding the whereabouts of a man who has not been seen since Friday, Sept. 4.

Police say that on Saturday, Sept. 5, the family of 46-year-old Jason Lee Schulz notified authorities that he had not been seen or heard of since Sept. 4.

Jason’s vehicle was found abandoned in Oconto County on Sept. 4.

Jason is described as white, 5’9″, about 190 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Marinette Police say Jason was last seen just before midnight on Sept. 2. He was last known to be driving a silver 2008 Ford Mustang with Wisconsin license plate AFL8679.

If you have any information on Jason’s whereabouts or seen his vehicle on Sept. 2, 3, or 4, notify the City of Marinette Police Department 715-732-5200.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Notre Dame kicks off preseason practices

Dock Spiders claim NWL pod chamionship

Brett Favre, Jordy Nelson inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Training camp first practice 10