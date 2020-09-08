Marinette Police looking for man believed to be missing, endangered

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Marinette Police Department is looking for any information regarding the whereabouts of a man who has not been seen since Friday, Sept. 4.

Police say that on Saturday, Sept. 5, the family of 46-year-old Jason Lee Schulz notified authorities that he had not been seen or heard of since Sept. 4.

Jason’s vehicle was found abandoned in Oconto County on Sept. 4.

Jason is described as white, 5’9″, about 190 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Marinette Police say Jason was last seen just before midnight on Sept. 2. He was last known to be driving a silver 2008 Ford Mustang with Wisconsin license plate AFL8679.

If you have any information on Jason’s whereabouts or seen his vehicle on Sept. 2, 3, or 4, notify the City of Marinette Police Department 715-732-5200.

