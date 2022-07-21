MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A mobile food pantry stopped in Marinette on Thursday morning to help provide some much-needed relief to residents in the area.

The Marinette Salvation Army hosted a Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry, containing 15,000 pounds of food.

Different food items are supplied every visit and the supplied groceries provide relief to roughly 300 families in need.

“The need is huge right now, especially with the cost of living going up drastically, including fuel, including groceries,” said Major Joshua Stansbury of the Salvation Army. “So being able to provide food for people, that’s one less thing that they need to worry about.”

The mobile food pantry was in Marinette on July 21 at 10 a.m. and served people on a first come first serve basis.

“As prices continue to remain high and strain budgets, we are so glad to once again provide this service to the community,” Stansbury said.

If you would like to sponsor a truck or volunteer you can contact the Marinette Salvation Army at 715-735-7448 or visit their website here.