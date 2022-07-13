MARINETTE-The Marinette Public School District is showing voters what the referendum they passed in 2020 is doing in the long run to save money.

Local 5 News got to look at more than $30 million in renovations that took the school from six to four buildings.

The superintendent says resources are now centralized as well as staff with modernized upgrades that will save on maintenance fees.

“It’s unbelievably exciting,” said Superintendent Corry Lambie. “I think it’s a great opportunity for our community. The project has been on time and on budget.”

Lambie says it was really important to get staff and resources under the same roof.

“Collaboration was huge,” Lambie said. “Having opportunities to teach kids in large groups, in small groups, and also individually. So you’ll see in these buildings a lot of collaborative spaces.”

The district is now selling the two old buildings and hopes to have some offers very soon. One potential use for at least one of the old schools might be housing.

Right now it looks like teachers will be able to settle in at their new locations on August 15th.

The first day for all students is August 29th.

“We can’t wait,” added Lambie. “It’s going to be a great school year!”

Plans are in the works for a formal open house for the community in September.