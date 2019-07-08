Marinette Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in bank robbery

PEMBINE, Wis. (WFRV) — The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help locate a suspect in an armed bank robbery.

Officials say a white male subject entered a bank around 1:18 p.m. Monday.

He is described as 6’2″ to 6’5″, thin to medium build, and unknown age. He was last seen wearing light blue jeans, brown/tan colored shoes, dark colored sweatshirt or jacket, dark gloves, and his head was covered with a dark full-faced mask.

The suspect was said to be driving a mid to late model GMC 4 door, mid-size SUV, darker color, possibly a silver Acadia with colored 5 spoke wheels.

Officials believe the man is armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marinette County Dispatch at 715-732-7627.