Marinette student grows 14-pound cabbage, named Wisconsin’s winner of national program

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A student from Park Elementary School in Marinette was the state’s winner of a national cabbage program after she grew a 14-pound(!) cabbage.

Emma Christopherson of Park Elementary School was the Wisconsin winner of the Bonnie Plants 3rd Grade Cabbage Program after she grew a 14-pound cabbage.

The Bonnie Plants 3rd Grade Cabbage Program was relaunched in 2021 as a remote-friendly learning activity to bring education outdoors. The program started with each participating student getting sent a starter cabbage plant and the lessons needed to care for the plant.

  Photo Courtesy of Bonnie Plants

Once the cabbage was fully grown the students took a photo with the plant and submitted it for a chance to win.

Emma was picked as Wisconsin’s winner by Bonnie Plants in collaboration with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The decision was made with multiple factors in mind, including:

  The student's enthuasiasm to participate and learn
  Size and overall appearance of their cabbage.

By winning, Emma was awarded a $1,000 scholarship as well as ‘Best in State’ bragging rights.

“It was inspiring to see the impressive cabbages that students in Wisconsin were able to grow, and we’re confident this is just the beginning of a lifelong gardening journey for them,” said Secretary Randy Romanski, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

More information about the Bonnie Plants 3rd Grade Cabbage Program can be found on their website.

