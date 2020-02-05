Marinette teacher organizes book drive for kids at HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) February is Cancer Prevention Month, and a 1st grade teacher in Marinette is organizing a book drive to bring smiles to the Child Life patients at HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital.

“I wanted to raise awareness for childhood illnesses,” said Kassie Baublit, Usborne consultant and organizer of the book drive. “I learned that 43 children are diagnosed with cancer a day, and that was astounding to me. I have two young children and I couldn’t even imagine, so I wanted to be able to give back to children in our community.”

Kassie and the hospital are looking for different types of books: lift and find, sticker, and wipe-clean books.

“They said it helps to distract [the kids] and keep them occupied during procedures,” Kassie said.

Usborne Books & More will also match up to 50% of all donations and all proceeds. To make a donation through PayPal, click here. To make a book donation, click here.

“Usborne Books provides highly educational and innovative books for children,” Kassie said.

The book drive kicks off on Friday and runs through February 21st. For more information, click here.