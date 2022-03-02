MARION, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Marion is facing multiple charges after he allegedly shot a pistol into the ceiling during an argument.

According to the Marion Police Department, on Feb. 26 around 11 p.m., officers were sent to a possible domestic violence incident involving a firearm. Officials say that a 48-year-old man from Marion was arrested.

He reportedly fired a round from his pistol into the ceiling during an argument with his wife. No injuries were reported from the incident.

The man, who was not identified, was arrested for the following charges:

Domestic violence

Disorderly conduct

Endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon

Reckless endangering safety

The Marion Police Department was assisted by the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office and the Clintonville Police Department. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.