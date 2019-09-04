Maritime Museum to host students, scientists attempting first underwater meteorite retrieval

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) — The Wisconsin Maritime Museum is preparing to host students and scientists involved in attempting the first underwater meteorite retrieval ever.

On February 6, 2017, a 600-pound meteor burst through the atmosphere and exploded into a shower of meteorites over Lake Michigan, about 10 miles off the Wisconsin coast.

The Far Horizons teen program at Chicago’s Adler Planetarium, along with experts from the Shedd Aquarium and the Field Museum, as well as NASA scientists, formed the Aquarius Project in order to attempt this meteorite retrieval.

On September 14 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., the Maritime Museum will host some involved in the project for a special public program: “The Aquarius Project: An Underwater Hunt for Manitowoc’s Meteor.”

The Planetarium will bring the teen-created tool meant to recover submerged meteorites and examples of materials retrieved from Lake Michigan’s bottomlands.

This program is just $5 or free for Wisconsin Maritime Museum or Adler Planetarium members. With questions, please call Abigail Diaz at (920) 374 4005 or Jennifer Howell at (312) 542 2424.