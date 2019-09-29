Mark Gruenwald, local comic book icon, remembered in Oshkosh

Comic book lovers celebrated a local icon in Oshkosh.

Residents commemorated the comics, literacy and life of Oshkosh native and Marvel Comics executive director Mark Gruenwald.

The city’s mayor kicked off the festivites under the Oshoksh Public Library’s dome by proclaming it Mark Gruenwald Day.

Writers and artists were able to participate in the “Mark Gruenwald Comic Book Creation Challenge”, those winners were announced during an awards ceremony.

Organizers say they were impressed by many of the comic book stories submitted to the contest.

“We saw a lot of stories on social justice issue,s we of course saw stories of superheros, with superpowers,” says Tom Perry, executive director of the Winnebago county literacy council. “We also saw stories of people who went through the world and changed things like ending hunger wherever they went.”

Gruenwald joined Marvel Comics in 1977 where he worked until his death in 1996.