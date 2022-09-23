MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Do you have a voice that people fawn over? The Milwaukee Bucks are holding open auditions to perform the national anthem during the upcoming NBA season.

Singers and musicians of all genres will be given the opportunity to audition with the ability to perform in front of thousands at Fiserv Forum.

Open call auditions will be held in the Fiserv Forum atrium on October 5.

Officials say candidates will register on-site and will audition in the order in which they arrive. Auditions are open to singers and musicians of all ages, however, performers under the age of 18 will need permission from a legal guardian.

Those auditioning must perform the national anthem in its entirety to be considered. The Canadian national anthem can also be performed.

Time slots on October 5 include: