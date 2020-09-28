MARKESAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Markesan Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect.
According to police, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at Ted’s Piggly Wiggly on N. Margaret Street shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27.
The suspect allegedly entered the store and acted as if he was shopping. He then came to the checkout and pointed to what appeared to be a handgun in his waistband before demanding money.
Markesan Police say the suspect is described as a white man, at least 6′ tall, with a skinny build. He was dressed in light-colored blue jeans and a bluish jacket/hoodie.
He fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Markesan Police Department at 920-398-2121 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-438-8436 to remain anonymous.
Latest Stories
- The community remembers the Diemel brothers
- Manitowoc beekeepers teach importance of bees
- Construction begins on new BayCare Clinic in Manitowoc
- More products added to FDA hand sanitizer recall list
- Markesan Police searching for Piggly Wiggly armed robbery suspect