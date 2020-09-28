WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Markesan Police searching for Piggly Wiggly armed robbery suspect

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

MARKESAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Markesan Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect.

According to police, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at Ted’s Piggly Wiggly on N. Margaret Street shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27.

The suspect allegedly entered the store and acted as if he was shopping. He then came to the checkout and pointed to what appeared to be a handgun in his waistband before demanding money.

Markesan Police say the suspect is described as a white man, at least 6′ tall, with a skinny build. He was dressed in light-colored blue jeans and a bluish jacket/hoodie.

He fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Markesan Police Department at 920-398-2121 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-438-8436 to remain anonymous.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Reader brothers carry on family legacy at FVL

High School Sports Xtra - Local 5 Top 5

High School Sports Xtra - 9/27 Game of the Week, Volleyball Scores

High School Volleyball 9/26 - Luxemburg-Casco, Xavier sweep

Xtra Point - High School Football 9/25

High schools games affected by COVID-19 tests and concerns