Markesan Police searching for Piggly Wiggly armed robbery suspect

MARKESAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Markesan Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect.

According to police, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at Ted’s Piggly Wiggly on N. Margaret Street shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27.

The suspect allegedly entered the store and acted as if he was shopping. He then came to the checkout and pointed to what appeared to be a handgun in his waistband before demanding money.

Markesan Police say the suspect is described as a white man, at least 6′ tall, with a skinny build. He was dressed in light-colored blue jeans and a bluish jacket/hoodie.

He fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Markesan Police Department at 920-398-2121 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-438-8436 to remain anonymous.

