GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Resch Center is adding yet another popular band to their lineup for concerts in 2022.

Maroon 5, the three-time Grammy Award-winning band, will stop by at the Resch Center on Monday, August 15 at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets for this event go on sale for general admission to the public on Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. starting at $60. VIP Packages can go all the way up to $150 per ticket but include several different amenities such as a free drink, VIP parking, and exclusive items.

Resch Center officials are reminding those interested in attending that parking is cashless and will be $15 across the street in the Lambeau Field lot.

2022 marks the 20th anniversary of Maroon 5’s formation and their debut album, ‘Songs About Jane,’ which was initially released on June 25, 2002. Led by Adam Levine, the band has come out with numerous hits including, ‘Moves Like Jagger,’ ‘Sugar,’ ‘Payphone,’ ‘Maps,’ and ‘Girls Like You.’

According to the Resch Center’s website, this event has an 8 ticket limit per household, and orders in excess of 8 tickets are subject to be returned.

