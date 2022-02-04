Marquette Co. man buys gun from person he met at church, sentenced to one day in custody

OXFORD, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oxford man, who was previously convicted of felony insurance fraud, was sentenced to one day in custody for having a firearm that he bought from someone he met at church.

Authorities say that 58-year-old Stephen Robeson was sentenced to one day in custody with credit for time services for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Robeson was also ordered to spend two years on supervised release. He pleaded guilty to the charge on Oct. 19, 2021.

Back on Sept. 26, 2020, Robeson bought a .50 caliber rifle from someone he met at church. Before the purchase was completed, Robeson and the man went shooting together.

Several months later, Roberson sold the gun to someone he met on Facebook messenger. Officials say that Robeson knew that he was not allowed to have the firearm since he was previously convicted of felony insurance fraud.

During the sentencing, the judge found it mitigating that Roberson only had the gun for a short period of time. The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.