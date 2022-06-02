(WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested for OWIs for varying reasons over Memorial Day weekend in Marquette County.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, four people were arrested for OWI throughout Memorial Day weekend. Three of the four arrests reportedly happened on Friday, while the other one happened on Monday.

Officials said the agency has noticed an increase in drug-related impaired driving cases.

Friday, May 27 Arrest #1 A vehicle pulled over to the side of the road in front of a deputy. The deputy then checked on the welfare of the driver who reportedly showed signs of impairment. The driver admitted to possessing and using marijuana. Field sobriety tests were done, and the driver was arrested for OWI-drug 1st offense. Arrest #2 A caller said that a vehicle had left the road on I-39. The driver reportedly tried to leave the crash scene. A deputy arrived at the scene and the driver agreed to return to the scene. The driver appeared to be impaired, and field sobriety tests were done. A large amount of prescription medications were found and the driver was arrested for OWI-drug 1st offense. Arrest #3 A driver was pulled over for an equipment violation in Montello. The driver reportedly showed signs of impairment and a preliminary breath test resulted in a .089. The driver was arrested for OWI-alcohol 2nd offense.

Monday, May 30 Arrest #4 A deputy saw a vehicle drifting over the centerline when it tried to pass him on STH 82. During the traffic stop, the driver reportedly had a hard time controlling her body movements. What is believed to be cocaine and THC were found in the vehicle. She was arrested for OWI 5th offense and possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC and possession of cocaine.



Officials said that Marquette County is fortunate to have three Drug Recognition Experts that have the training to help with detecting different reasons for impairment.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are provided.