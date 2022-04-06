MONTELLO, Wis. (WFRV) – A Marquette County Deputy was arrested for allegedly engaging in inappropriate sexual behavior.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Travis Bittelman was arrested on April 6 for preliminary charges in relation to an ongoing investigation. The allegations say that Bittelman was engaging in potentially inappropriate sexual behavior.

Bittelman’s employment status with the Sheriff’s Office has reportedly been terminated.

The department mentions that there is a video uploaded that showed an off-duty deputy soliciting sexual activities with a minor. Officials say that the allegations are ‘very serious’.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice-Divison of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office with the criminal investigation. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is doing an internal investigation and policy review.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call 608-297-2115.