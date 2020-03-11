Marquette County Man could face life in prison, convicted of sex with a child

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Daniel Miller, a 19-year-old from Marquette County could face a life sentence in jail after being convicted on 10 criminal counts related to Sexual Conduct With a Child.

According to Marquette County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew J. Wiese, Miller was convicted on Wednesday of five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, victim under the age of 13, defendant age 17 or older, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, and three counts of accosting a minor for immoral purposes.

The trial-by-jury took three days in the 25th Circuit Court. Judge Roy D. Gotham was assigned to the trial through the State Court Administrators Office.

Miller will be sentenced at later date by Judge Gotham. He faces a maximum of life in prison, with a mandatory minimum sentence of twenty-five years for each of the first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges. The second-degree charges carries a maximum of fifteen years each. Miller also faces sentencing for charges of accosting, each of which carries a four year maximum sentence.