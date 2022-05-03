MONTELLO, Wis. (WFRV) – In a vehicle that allegedly reached speeds over 100 mph, a man from Fox Lake was arrested for his fourth OWI after he admitted to drinking alcohol.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, on April 16 deputies were notified of a pickup truck that was reportedly passing in a no-passing zone. The vehicle was also driving at a high rate of speed on STH 22.

When authorities found the vehicle, the radar showed it was driving at 104 mph. The driver was pulled over in the City of Montello.

The driver, identified as 42-year-old Kevin Brown, reportedly slurred his speech and admitted to drinking alcohol. A preliminary breath test reportedly showed a reading of 0.197.

Brown was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated – Fourth Offense, which is a felony.

Court records show that Brown is scheduled to appear in court on May 16 and that he has a Fox Lake address. Fox Lake is roughly 45 minutes southeast of Montello.