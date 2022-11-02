FILE – A person waits in line to vote in the Georgia’s primary election on May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-Candidates are making their final pitches to voters ahead of the election next week.

The latest Marquette Law School Poll revealed Wisconsin’s two gubernatorial candidates are tied at 48 percent. Both candidates told Local Five News that they weren’t surprised by the results of the new poll because they expected the race to be tight.

Both candidates said they also believe the other party gets over-represented in these polls meaning even though it appears tied both Evers and Michels believe they have the edge.

“We are going to do bold leadership in Madison I’m going to work as hard as the hard working people of Wisconsin do,” said Michels. “They deserve to have a leader who works hard and is proven to be successful.”

“We’re going to end up winning because we have the better ideas and he’s got some terrible ideas whether it’s around schools or voting rights,” said Evers.

Both Wisconsin gubernatorial candidates were in Northeast Wisconsin on Wednesday.

Republican candidate Tim Michels stopped by Outpost Bar and Grill in Sherwood.

“Look at the enthusiasm that we have here today,” said Michels. “We had a stop earlier in Oshkosh and there has been great enthusiasm everywhere we go because people are fired up and ready for change.”

Michels covered a wide array of topics on his visit. He said some of his top priorities include reducing crime, tax reform, and school choice. He also told his supporters he’d protect their second amendment rights if elected governor.

Michels criticized Governor Tony Evers for his COVID-19 response, for how he handled the Kenosha situation, and criticized his opponent for falling test scores among school age students statewide (test scores are lower than pre-pandemic, but in many cases have risen this year compared to last school year).

“I’m going to be a great governor for Wisconsin who is always going to put the hard working people of Wisconsin first,” said Michels.

Governor Tony Evers made a stop at the Greater Green Bay Labor Council as part of his ‘Doing The Right Thing’ bus tour.

Several prominent Wisconsin Democrats joined him including his running mate Sara Rodriguez, attorney general Josh Kaul, and U.S. senator Tammy Baldwin.

Evers reminded the crowd that he is the candidate in the race that will protect abortion and voting rights and also noted his accomplishments as governor.



“We’ve done the right things,” said Evers. “We’ve brought more money to our schools, our university system and our technical colleges, we’ve fixed the roads and brought broadband to lots of homes.”