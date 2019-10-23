Marquette Law releases results of recent poll, cover impeachment, gun laws, Dem. presidential candidates

MARQUETTE, Wis. (WFRV) — Marquette Law School is releasing the results of their most recent poll.

The poll was conducted between Oct. 13-17 with a total of 799 voters interviewed with a margin of error of +/-4.2 percentage points.

Respondents were asked about impeachment, Pres. Trump’s interaction with China and Ukraine, Gov. Evers’ approval rating, Democratic presidential candidates, gun laws, and health care.

Overall, when asked about favorable/unfavorable ratings, Pres. Trump was viewed favorably by 43% and 52% unfavorable. For Gov. Evers, 46% viewed him favorably while 35% viewed him unfavorably.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin was viewed favorably by 46% and unfavorable by 39%. Sen. Ron Johnson favored him by 40% while 29% viewed him unfavorably.

For the full results, click here. More results can be found below.

Impeachment

According to the results, 46% of registered voters in the state say there is enough cause for Congress to hold impeachment hearings for President Donald Trump while 49% say there is not enough.

In April’s poll, only 29% of Wisconsin voters said there was sufficient reason for impeachment hearings.

In this poll, 44% of Wis. voters say Pres. Trump should be impeached and removed from office while 51% say he should not.

When asked about impeachment, 92% of Republicans are against it while 88% of Democrats are for it.

China/Ukraine

When asked if it was proper for Pres. Trump to ask China and Ukraine to conduct investigations of US citizens, 23% said it is proper while 67% say it is improper.

MU says 8% of respondents did not know or did not answer that question while 1% volunteered that they did not believe Pres. Trump did ask China and Ukraine to conduct investigations.

In total, 40% of those responding to the survey said they had read the rough transcript of Pres. Trump’s conversation with the president of Ukraine and 59% had not. MU says these percentages of people who read and did not read the transcripts are almost identical between Republicans and Democrats.

They also highlight that there is “strong partisan differences” among voters regarding whether there is enough evidence to hold impeachment hearings.

Among Republicans, 12% say enough cause, 86% say not enough. Among Democrats, 84% say enough cause, 12% not enough. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) October 23, 2019

Pres. Trump job approval, foreign policy

Overall, MU says 46% of Wis. voters approve of how Pres. Trump is handling his job while 51% disapprove. The MU poll in August showed 45% approved while 53% disapproved.

Republican approval of Trump’s foreign policy is 77%. Democrats' disapproval of Trump’s foreign policy is 97%. Among independents, approval 26%, disapproval 59%. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) October 23, 2019

Among Republicans in the state, 91% say they approve of Pres. Trump’s overall job performance while only 2% of Democrats say they approve. Among independents, 48% approve.

Across the state, 40% of registered voters say they feel Pres. Trump cares about people like them while 57% disagree.

“That has changed little since he took office in 2017,” according to MU.

The poll shows 30% of respondents say Pres. Trump is honest while 65% say he is not.

When asked about Pres. Trump’s handling of foreign policy, 37% of state voters approve while 59% disapprove. MU says 32% say Pres. Trump’s foreign policies have helped America’s standing in the world and 58% say they have hurt it.

Just under 25% of respondents say they believe the US and North Korea will reach a nuclear weapons deal in the next year or two. According to 66% of respondents, a deal will not happen.

Gov. Evers and the state of Wisconsin

When asked about Governor Tony Evers’ job approval rating, 52% approved while 34% disapproved.

A total of 53% say the state is headed in the right direction while 39% say it is on the wrong track.

Democratic presidential candidate preferences

A total of 379 voters who say they would vote Democratic in the April primary were asked about their presidential candidate preferences.

According to the poll, 50% of state voters favor former Vice President Joe Biden over Pres. Trump in a hypothetical matchup. Pres. Trump was favored by 44%.

In a hypothetical matchup between Senator Bernie Sanders and Pres. Trump, voters favored Sen. Sanders at 48% versus Pres. Trump at 46%.

In a hypothetical matchup between Senator Elizabeth Warren and Pres. Trump, Wis. voters favored Sen. Warren by 47%, Pres. Trump by 46%.

When asked about a matchup between Pres. Trump and Democratic Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Wisconsin voters favored Pres. Trump by 45%, Buttigieg by 43%.

MU says that when Democratic participants were asked who they will vote for in the April primary, Biden was the first choice of 31% and the second choice of 19%.

Sen. Warren was the first choice of 24% and the second choice of 27%. Sen. Sanders was the first choice of 17% and the second of 13%. Buttigieg is the first choice of 7% and the second choice of 10%.

In the same question, Senator Kamala Harris was the first choice of 5% and the second choice of 9%. Senator Amy Klobuchar was the first choice of 3%, the second choice of 4%.

MU found the favorability ratings of Democratic presidential candidates among Wis. Democratic voters to be:

Biden: 67% favorable, 18% unfavorable

Sen. Sanders: 67% favorable, 26% unfavorable

Sen. Warren: 63% favorable, 17% unfavorable

Sen. Harris: 48% favorable, 24% unfavorable

Buttigieg: 43% favorable, 13% unfavorable.

Economy

When asked about the outlook for the economy for the next year, 25% say it will improve, 30% say it will get worse, and 39% say it will not change.

Overall, 51% say they approve of Pres. Trump’s handling of the economy, up from 49% in August.

In 2018, the net future outlook among WI voters in @mulawpoll was 14.7 percentage points positive. In 2019, it is 3.5 percentage points negative. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) October 23, 2019

Gun laws

Among Wisconsin voters, 42% say there should be a mandatory buy-back of assault weapons from owners while 54% disapprove. MU says that those with a gun in their home tend to oppose buyback to those without a gun – 68% versus 59%.

Republicans reportedly tend to oppose assault weapon buy-back by 83% while Democrats favor it by 76%.

Healthcare

When asked about Medicare for All, 51% of respondents approve while 42% oppose. When asked about a government-administered health plan, 60% supported it while 32% opposed it.

Chronic Wasting Disease

Among participants, 27% say Chronic Wasting Disease among deer has been increasing while 46% say it has stayed the same.

A total of 62% say no one in their household is a deer hunter while 38% someone is.

For the full report, click here.