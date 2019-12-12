1  of  13
Marquette Law School Poll: 52% of Wisconsinites oppose Pres. Trump impeachment

(AP) – Wisconsin voters appear to be solidifying in their opinions about whether they think President Donald Trump should be impeached.

The latest Marquette University Law School poll released Thursday shows 40% support impeaching and removing Trump from office while 52% oppose. That is the same as last month.

Pollster Charles Franklin says that shows “people are dug in.” The poll of 800 registered voters was taken between Dec. 3 and Sunday. It has a 4.2-point margin of error.

Among Democratic candidates, former Vice President Joe Biden maintained his lead with 23% support. He was followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont at 19% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 16%.

