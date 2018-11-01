Marquette Law School Poll Shows Tight Races Across the Board

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

With less than a week until Election Day, the last of the Marquette Law School Polls was released today, showing tight races in multiple races like Governor and Attorney General.

The previous Marquette Poll, released in the beginning of October, had Governor Scott Walker with a one point lead on Tony Evers, 47 and 46, respectively. The latest poll shows both Walker and Evers tied at 47.

(Local 5 has provided the full report here: Marquette Law School Poll)

The Senate race between U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin and her Republican challenger Leah Vukmir has been more widespread than the Governor's race. In early October's poll, Baldwin had a 10 point lead on Vukmir, 53 to 43. Now, Baldwin continues to pull away with a 54 to 43 point lead on Vukmir.

In the Attorney General race between current Attorney General Brad Schimel and challenger Josh Kaul, Schimel has stayed stagnant, but Kaul is inching closer. In early October's poll, Schimel led the poll 47 to 43 against Kaul. In today's poll, Kaul has gone up 2 points to 45 while Schimel has stayed at 47.

Likely voters were also asked how favorable or unfavorable they find each candidate. In the Governor's race, incumbent Governor Scott Walker only had a one point difference between unfavorable and favorable.

Tony Evers also had a one point difference, but was found favorable.

In the Senate race, candidate Leah Vukmir was found unfavorable by 10 points, Tammy Baldwin was found favorable by 6 points.

Likely voters didn't have much of opinion of the favorability of the Attorney General candidates. 72% don't know or have not heard about either candidate.

You can ready the full Marquette Law School Poll here.