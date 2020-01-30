Marquis Yachts in Pulaski may close March 1 for undetermined amount of time, 344 workers affected

PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – Marquis Yachts could be closing March 1 if a new buyer isn’t found; 344 employees would be at risk of losing their jobs

According to Rob Parmentier, President and CEO of Marquis Yachts, the Pulaski-based company anticipates it will close its facility for an undetermined amount of time in late winter.

The company has been actively engaged with potential buyers and stakeholders to negotiate the sale of Marquis Yachts with the goal of securing long-term financing to allow continued operations. However, as the negotiations continue, the luxury yacht maker says its working with limited financial resources that will last only until March 1.

According to the company, Marquis Yachts doesn’t believe a sale will be finalized prior to March 1, so a temporary shutdown is anticipated.

Parmentier says the shutdown may affect all employees.

Should a sale close prior to February 29 the shutdown will be avoided.

A list of all the positions affected is attached here.