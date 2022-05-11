FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A supple marsh fire in Fond du Lac burned around 20 acres Tuesday evening.

According to the Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue, on May 10 around 11:15 p.m., crews responded to a reported marsh fire. When crews arrived the fire was ‘quickly’ spreading to the east.

The department’s Brush Response ATV was used to help put out the fire. The fire was put out around 45 minutes later. Officials say that an estimated 20 acres were burned.

“The very dry weather conditions and strong winds we are experiencing create an extreme fire risk for grass and marsh fires”, said Interim Fire Chief Erick Gerritson.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. There was no information on if there were any injuries.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.