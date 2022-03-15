WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Law enforcement is advising the public that there is an active arrest warrant out for 60-year-old John Olson.

Olson is described as 5’9 and weighs roughly 200lbs with green eyes and brown hair. Officials say he has a scar on his lower lip and a tattoo on his left forearm.

The Ridgeway Marshal’s Office reports Olson has multiple aliases and nicknames: Greg Olson, Gregory W. Olson, and John Wayne Olson.

Olson’s last known address was in the village of Lyndon Station. The Marshal’s Office reports he is currently at large and could be anywhere in Wisconsin.

According to a release sent on Tuesday, Olson defrauded a business in the Village of Ridgeway on March 18, 2021, after passing a worthless check that was under $500.

During the investigation, officers found that Olson had victimized many other businesses throughout Wisconsin.

John Olson

Picture of John Olson’s car, given by the Ridgeway Marshal’s Office

There are felony warrants out for Olson in Green and Waukesha counties. There are also misdemeanor warrants out of Dane, Grant, and Sauk counties. Officers say the warrants range from identification theft to defrauding financial institutions.

“I believe Olson is a serial thief using financial instruments to steal money from businesses. This incident is the second time in my career that I have dealt with Olson, who has stolen from a business in another jurisdiction within 25 years of my career. Olson is very adept at taking a small number of monies under $500 to avoid felony charges in numerous cases. He will use an open checking account with no funds in it, and in other jurisdictions, it appears he has used false or altered identification,” said Marshal Michael Gorham.

Anyone with information on Olson’s whereabouts are asked to contact their local authorities. Olson is not known to be violent, but officers explain caution should be exercised.