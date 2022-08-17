APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – If there was a black belt for compassion, then the students of Appleton’s Academy of Martial Arts would certainly be wearing one.

Recently, they hosted the largest fundraiser ever in their 10-year history of hosting their annual “Kick-A-Thon.”

The event this year turned out to be the largest ever and brought in nearly $20,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“It’s such a great experience for the kids and families to be part of something bigger,” explained Leadership Owner Amanda Denu. “The money they raised has an impact on other people and it’s an awesome feeling for the students, parents, and families to know the impact they’re having on the community.”

Local 5 News was there when they presented the check and held a celebration that included demonstrations from the academy’s black belts.