APPLETON Wis. (WFRV) – A well-known marvel actor has agreed to be the 2022 commencement speaker at Lawrence Univesity, according to the college.

Anthony Mackie is most widely known for his character Sam Wilson, who was previously known as the Falcon and has now stepped into the role of the new Captain America. The New Orleans native’s most recent work also includes The Woman in the Window, Outside the Wire, and The Banker.

Personal Connection

According to the private liberal arts college, President Laurie Carter, Lawrence’s 17th president since last July, was a mentor to Mackie while she was on a leadership team at The Juilliard School in New York City and he was a student.

Carter says Mackie is a thoughtful, talented actor who has realized the brilliant promise he showed while at Juilliard.

“I knew from the time he was a student at Juilliard that Anthony had big things ahead of him,” Carter explained. “It’s been a pleasure to watch his career blossom, and I am thrilled that he has agreed to honor us at Lawrence to celebrate our 2022 graduates.”

The commencement ceremony is returning to its traditional location on Main Hall Green on June 12 after being relocated to the Banta Bowl due to last year’s pandemic protocols.

It is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., ending with a celebratory weekend that includes a Commencement concert in Memorial Chapel Friday night and a Baccalaureate Service in the Chapel Saturday afternoon.

“I am honored and excited to address the graduates of Lawrence on this monumental day on their journey to becoming their best selves,” Mackie said in a release.

College officials say an honorary doctorate degree will also be given to Mackie during the visit.

Mackie is set to begin filming Twisted Metal, a series based on the Sony PlayStation video game franchise that is expected to debut on Peacock in 2023. Mackie is both starring in the show and serving as its executive producer.

In the middle of the pandemic, he also joined with several Louisiana organizations to launch the United for Grocery Workers Relief Fund, supporting struggling grocery store employees.