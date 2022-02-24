SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A Watertown man was arrested late Wednesday night after he allegedly robbed a gas station in Sheboygan while armed with a knife.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, on Feb. 23 around 7:10 p.m., an armed robbery happened at a gas station in the 1500 block of South 8th Street. A gas station clerk said that a masked man with a knife demanded money from the till.

Once the suspect got the cash from the clerk he fled from the scene. Officials say no one was hurt during this incident.

Authorities reviewed video of the incident and developed a suspect. About four hours later around 11 p.m., officers found the suspect and took him to jail.

The suspect is a 38-year-old resident of Watertown, and armed robbery charges were referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office.

The Sheboygan Police Department wanted to commend the gas station clerk for her ability to remain calm and provide critical information to the authorities.