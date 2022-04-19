GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Passengers on Green Bay Metro and Valley Transit buses will no longer have to wear a mask, following Monday’s decision to void the country’s mask mandate on public transit.

The Green Bay Metro posted on their Facebook page that masks are no longer required on their services. On Monday, a federal judge voided the U.S. mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit.

Green Bay Metro said passengers can still wear a mask, and they will keep their cleaning practices.

Riders may still choose to wear a mask if they would like. We still encourage riders to stay home when they are sick and will maintain our cleaning practices. Green Bay Metro

Valley Transit is also no longer requiring masks to be worn on buses. They issued the following statement:

Effective immediately, Valley Transit will follow the TSA in ending its mask requirement. This change means masks will no longer be required on buses or inside the Transit Center. Valley Transit

