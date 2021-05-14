FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: Mile of Music is back for 2021, festival specifics in the works

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One year after officials with the Mile of Music announced they had to cancel the event in 2020, they’ve come back to announce that Mile 8 is on.

In a Facebook post, they say they are in discussions with local health officials and others in the city putting together a plan with a more official announcement coming in the next two weeks. They will announce safety protocols and festival specifics at that time.

Mark your calendar for August 5 – 8 for Mile 8!

Masks optional for Timber Rattler games, near 100% capacity starting June 1

FRIDAY, 5/14/2021 11:29 a.m.

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Just a day after Outagamie County announced masks don’t need to be worn by fully vaccinated people following a CDC update, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are now saying masks are optional if you’re attending their games.

The team says the move is effective immediately, along with removing ‘buffer zones’ around the dugouts and bullpens. Those who wish to wear a mask may still do so, but it is optional. Also starting June 1, Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium will increase to almost 100% capacity.

Ticket packages for 2021 games are still available by calling the Timber Rattlers ticket office.

