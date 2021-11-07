Mason St. Bridge temporarily closes Monday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Mason Street Bridge in Green Bay will be temporarily closed for a portion of the day starting on Monday, Nov. 8.

According to the Green Bay Public Works Department, the Donald A. Tilleman Bridge, otherwise known as the Mason Street bridge, will be temporarily closed for annual fall maintenance activities on Monday.

The bridge will close at around 8 a.m. and won’t reopen until 1 p.m. that same day.

During the closure residents should expect the following traffic impacts:

Closed east of the Fox River on East Mason Street at South Monroe Avenue.

Closed west of the Fox River on West Mason Street at South Ashland Avenue.

Officials say a detour route is South Ashland Avenue, Walnut Street, and South Monroe Avenue. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained.