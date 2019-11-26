Mason Street Bridge to close for maintenance on Dec. 3, says Green Bay DPW

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Mason Street Bridge will be closed for winter maintenance on Tuesday, December 3.

The Green Bay Public Works Department says maintenance activities will close at 8:30 a.m. and is expected to open around 2:30 p.m. the same day.

The Mason Street Bridge will be closed west of the Fox River on West Mason Street at Ashland Avenue and east of the Fox River on East Mason Street at Monroe Avenue.

Mason Street traffic will be detoured across the Fox River over the Walnut Street Bridge via Ashland Avenue, Walnut Street, and Monroe Avenue.

All street closures, detour, and work operations are weather dependent and subject to change. Motorists should anticipate backups and are encouraged to find alternate routes.