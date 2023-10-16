MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Mass layoffs at a Manitowoc County boat cover supplier are expected in December after the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) received a WARN notice.

Dowco, Inc. Company submitted a letter to the DWD stating it will be having a mass layoff of workers at its facility at 4230 Clipper Drive in Manitowoc due to the decision to consolidate its product line manufactured at the location to its Missouri and Indiana locations.

The action is expected to result in the permanent elimination of 53 employees. Company officials say that of the 53 employees, 15 are salaried, and 38 are hourly positions.

Dowco will be eliminating positions starting on December 11 and will continue in phases until the complete closure on December 22.

“The company will ensure that employees will be paid all earned wages and agreed upon benefits at the time of their termination,” said Dowco officials in the WARN notice to the DWD.

No additional details were provided.