Mass police presence for Swatting call in Little Chute

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – On April 29th, 2021 at approximately 8:00 pm, officers with the Fox Valley Metro Police Department responded to the 1700 block of Buchanan Street in the Village of Little Chute for the report of a family disturbance which resulted in a death. Additionally FVMPD officers were informed that a suspect had armed himself with a rifle and explosives and would confront responding officers.

Upon arrival officers were able to secure the area around the home and requested neighbors to shelter in place. After making contact at the residence, FVMPD officers were able to determine there was not an active threat or victims at the residence. It was later determined this call was the result of swatting, the act of making a prank call for emergency services for the purpose of creating a large police response.

The FVMPD will continue to investigate the source of the swatting call in the coming days.

The Fox Valley Metro Police Department would like to thank Appleton Police Department, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department, Kaukauna Police Department and Gold Cross Ambulance Service for their assistance.