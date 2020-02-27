Mass shooting in Milwaukee: Tough topic to discuss with your kids

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Many people are still in shock trying to deal with that mass shooting in Milwaukee – including young children. Local 5 spoke with a family therapist Thursday about how to discuss this tough topic with your kids.

It was a horrific workplace shooting where the gunman killed five people and then himself. Five victims who aren’t returning to their families.

For many the images from the campus of Molson Coors, filled with squad cars and police responding to that mass shooting Wednesday, are difficult to see. Knowing that this response was caused because a 51-year old male employee armed with two handguns, opened fire in his workplace killing five co-workers before taking his own life.

It’s an unthinkable tragedy and a tough topic to discuss with your kids, who may be wondering if this event could happen at their parents workplace. But one family therapist with Prevea Health says if you feel they are anxious over this event, ask them how they’re feeling.

“There’s nothing wrong with asking that question. Just because we ask the question doesn’t mean we’re going to give our children something to worry about. If they are worrying about it, they already are and we’re not going to put that idea in their head,” said Family Therapist Lisa Tutskey. “Letting them know if they have any other questions, if something else bothers you, if you are worried you can always come talk to me and then they will come back and have those conversations later.”

Tutskey says reassure your kids you have ways to keep yourself safe while at work. That you know where to go and you know what to do.