WATCH: Video captured of western Wisconsin crash shows explosions, semi’s colliding with vehicles

OSSEO, Wis. (WFRV) – In what authorities are describing as a ‘massive’ crash, that could include over a hundred vehicles, has closed a large portion of I-94.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, icy conditions on I-94 could have been the factor in a multi-vehicle crash. The portions of highways that are closed include Trempealeau, Jackson and Eau Claire counties.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says there is a ‘massive’ crash involving numerous vehicles in both directions of I-94. They asked motorists to avoid the area so emergency vehicles could get to the scene.

A viewer was able to capture footage seconds before a semi-truck collided with a vehicle causing an explosion. There was also video of multiple semi-trucks crashing into the pileup.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s road conditions map shows how the icy roadways, and the multitude of crashes.

I-94 is reportedly closed from Osseo to Northfield and according to the Wisconsin DOT, eastbound I-94 is closed between US 10 in Osseo in Trempealeau County and WIS 95 in Hixton in Jackson County, and westbound I-94 is closed from County HH at Foster in Eau Claire County to US 12/WIS 27 at Black River Falls in Jackson County.

Videos circulating on social media show multiple semi-trailers that have crashed or are in the ditch, as well as a vehicle on fire.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.

