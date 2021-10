GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A massive power outage on the East side of Green Bay is impacting thousands of locals.

According to the WPS website, over 8,220 residents are without power. WPS currently has crewmembers assigned to fix the outage and they estimate power will be restored around 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time but WPS says it seems to appear between Manitowoc Road and Verlin Road.

Local 5 will update this article when more information becomes available.