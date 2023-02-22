GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Due to inclement weather, officials with the Green Bay Packers have opted to close the Lambeau Field Atrium and all of its businesses starting at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to a release, the atrium alongside the Packers Pro Shop, 1919 Kitchen & Tap, the Packers Hall of Fame, and Lambeau Field stadium tours will be closed on Wednesday and all day on Thursday, February 23.

Tubing and skating at Titletown’s Ariens Hill and Hy-Vee Plaza are also closed on February 22 and February 23, along with 46 below and Rockwood Terrace at Titletown.

Officials are expecting to reopen for regularly scheduled hours on Friday, February 24, so long as the weather permits.

No additional details have been provided.