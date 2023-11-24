HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Brown County released more information regarding the massive Thanksgiving night fire that took place around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the Howard Fire Department, firefighters were sent to the 4000 block of Millwood Court in Howard for a report of a building on fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the building showing heavy flames, and it took them around 45 minutes to contain the fire. All in all, crews remained on the scene for an additional two and a half hours to overhaul and extinguish the remaining hot spots.

Firefighters say that the building and contents were a total loss, and the estimated loss from the structure is around $150,000. No injuries were sustained to responders or the owners of the property.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Brown County Fire Investigation Task Force.