COLOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is on the scene of a 500-acre and growing pallet fire in Waushara County.

The pallet fire is reportedly southeast of Coloma, and multiple agencies are on the scene battling the heavy flames. Authorities have made a few evacuations, and multiple structures have reportedly been lost in the fire.

The pallet fire is reportedly traveling northeast and is burning in pine and mixed hardwoods along Cumberland Avenue. Fire officials on the scene indicate erratic fire behavior and reports of torching with the fire moving into the crowns of the trees.

Spot fires have occurred ahead of the main fire and are being suppressed. DNR officials say it is too early to predict when firefighters will have the wildfire under control. The cause remains under investigation at this time.

Monday’s weather conditions resulted in elevated fire danger ahead of a developing storm front.

Contributing factors include warm temperatures, low relative humidity, gusty winds, and dry vegetation due to extended drought.

Eleven other wildfires occurred today in DNR protection areas and have subsequently been suppressed.

This is a developing story, and Local 5 News will continue to monitor this situation.