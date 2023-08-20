MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Master Lock Company has announced the permanent closure of its entire southeastern Wisconsin manufacturing facility, resulting in roughly 300 employees being laid off.

According to a letter sent by Master Lock Company, LLC to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD), the entire Milwaukee manufacturing facility will be permanently shut down.

In the letter sent to the DWD, Master Lock states that roughly 325 employees will ‘be permanently separated from employment.’ The first terminations are expected to begin on or around November 3.

Officials say the terminations will continue in phases until the complete closure on March 29, 2024.

The affected employees are represented by UAW Local 469. The letter also notes that employees do have bumping rights and they follow the Effects Bargaining Agreement that was signed and mutually agreed upon between Master Lock and the UAW.

Officials stated in the letter that the closure was a ‘business decision’ and ‘not in any way a reflection on our employees in Milwaukee.’

No other information was provided.