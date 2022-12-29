APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton’s anaerobic digesters, part of the wastewater treatment process, have been taken offline following an issue with a processing chemical.

On Monday, a high concentration of a liquid polymer used in the wastewater treatment process was offloaded at the hauled waste receiving station of the plant.

The polymer, a standard product used in the wastewater treatment process that separates water from solids, entered the plant process as hauled waste, which was then pumped from the receiving station into the anaerobic digesters.

This resulted in obstructed piping and interruption of the anaerobic digestion process. The issue resulted in a brief emergency suspension of Appleton Wastewater Treatment Plant (AWWTP) operations on Tuesday.

Investigation into how the polymer was introduced into the front end of the wastewater treatment process is pending.

“At no point were the health and safety of our employees or the public at risk,” said Director of Utilities Chris Shaw. “We have prioritized maintaining continuity of wastewater treatment for utility customers, and we have worked to prevent any uncontrolled discharge of untreated waste or chemicals into the environment.”

After consulting with engineers and regulatory agencies, the Appleton Wastewater Treatment Plant was able to resume operations by bypassing the anaerobic digesters late in the day on December 27.

On December 28, all incoming wastewater was switched over to the temporary treatment process, which was the Wastewater Utility’s top operational priority following the initial event.

During the implementation process, foam was released around a hatch seal on one of the digesters, resulting in residue on the sides of the digester. The material released was captured and disposed of, and the remaining residue is only an aesthetic concern.

The most significant impacts of the digesters being offline are the loss of methane production and higher volumes of sludge byproduct. Methane is used to heat many of the AWWTP buildings. However, natural gas backup boilers remain in place and are used to maintain operations.

Higher volumes of sludge will increase hauling and disposal costs for the Utility. Assessment of anaerobic digestion function and planning for remediation was underway as of December 28 and will be ongoing.

The AWWTP continues to process normal incoming wastewater volume, and effluent from the facility is under constant monitoring to ensure continued compliance with regulatory standards.