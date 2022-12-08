GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is reminding residents to be alert during the holiday season, as the agency has seen an increase in residential burglaries in one particular neighborhood.

According to officers, police are seeking possible identification and arrest of a person or persons who may be suspected of burglarizing homes in the Mather Heights neighborhood, which is located between Mather Street and Velp Avenue.

Since September, the Green Bay Police Department says they have had nearly ten reported home burglaries, mostly during the daytime hours, in this area.

As police investigate, officers have been going door-to-door, handing out burglary alert forms to residents and interviewing neighbors for any potential leads.

“As we investigate, it’s important for residents who may remember seeing something to say something, so we can try to stop this. If you think that you may have video footage of suspicious activity on either a doorbell or security camera, contact us right away,” said Lieutenant Jason Allen, Green Bay Police Department.

Some of the items that have been reported stolen are cash, electronics, and guns.

The Green Bay Police Department is offering the following tips to keep valuables safe from potential burglarers:

Lock Your Doors and Windows & Close Curtains, Blinds, and Shades

Secure Valuables in a Locked Safe

Place Identifying Marks on Valuables

Keep a Copy of the Serial Numbers

Take Photos of Valuables for Identification Purposes if Stolen

The recent burglaries in the Mather Heights neighborhood are still under investigation at this time, and no further details have been provided.

This is a developing story, and Local 5 News will update this should any additional information become available following the burglaries in the Mather Heights neighborhood.