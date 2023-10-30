GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The criminal case is now over for Matthew Knutson, the then 13-year-veteran of the Green Bay Police Department who hit a suspect with his squad car in November 2021, as a plea deal has been reached.

“The state believes that there must be accountability for the conduct that was engaged here,” Brown Co. district attorney David Lasee said. “Obviously, the state’s primary concern is the violation of public trust that comes with having a report that does not accurately represent, and in the state’s view, intentionally misrepresents, the facts and circumstances that occurred on that particular evening.”

The two charges that Knutson faced were negligent operation of a motor vehicle, which was dropped as part of the plea deal, and misconduct in office, which he pleaded no contest to.

Lasee believed the misconduct charge to be more damaging to the public’s trust, and that charge carries a felony.

Knutson must pay a $500 fine as well as the court fees and expenses, which, in total, is $1,083. Lasee felt that incarceration or probation would not be of any value to Knutson or to the public.

“This is something that we’ve thought long and hard about, and Mr. Knutson is here to accept responsibility and understands that things weren’t necessarily perfect, but is here to say ‘listen, I understand and I’m here to come before the court to accept responsibility as it relates to the attempted misconduct charge in count 2,” Knutson’s attorney Christopher MacGillis said.

MacGillis declined to be interviewed following the hearing, but he seemed pleased and said that it was a fair deal.

“The first thing that I would hope is that you appreciate the embarrassment and shame that you have brought upon yourself and your family,” Brown County Circuit Judge Donald Zuidmulder said. “You served this community faithfully for many years. But then, like many human beings, you are imperfect. And all that imperfection manifested itself on an evening in which you chose a course of conduct which I assume you bitterly regret.”

“No one is above the law. And when you’re entrusted with forcing the law, or you’re an attorney or a judge, all of us must answer for our conduct. And if that conduct fails our community and violates the law of this state, then we must be held accountable.”