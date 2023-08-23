DOOR COUNTY, Wis (WFRV) – Candles creating change is the mission of the Door County Candle Company. Christiana Trapani owns the Door County Candle Company and is selling “Maui Candles” to benefit those affected by the Maui wildfire.

“We knew we needed to help Maui’s very special to us we also even got engaged in Maui in 2018, We were just there and seeing everything that happens on TV it was very hard to believe and so we quickly launched our Maui candle,” explained Trapani.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The candle takes two days to make and in just two weeks the company has raised more than $30,000 for those in need. American Red Cross is assisting the company in its efforts, executive director Rebecca Rockhill says Red Cross relies on donations to help those less fortunate.

“Donations from the Door County Candle Company will help us continue to provide disaster support not only with the Hawaii wildfires but also with disasters across the nation,” stated Rockhill.

Trapani says customers and volunteers make giving back easy.

“Community is what makes it possible it is what makes a difference for us, it is a nice sign of unity, hope and togetherness and honestly love for Maui and just the world, we are all with them and I think it’s a nice symbol to show that,” said Trapani.

The company will continue to sell the candle until further notice.