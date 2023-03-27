GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 67-year-old man from southeast Wisconsin has received his prison sentence for his involvement in the 36-year-old Green Bay homicide case for the murder of Lisa Holstead.

After reaching a plea deal on January 27, Lou Griffin was sentenced to a maximum of ten years in prison on March 27.

According to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office, Griffin was scheduled to stand trial in February but after entering a no-contest plea to an amended charge of Homicide by Reckless Conduct, the case moved straight to a sentencing hearing.

Griffin, who was from Racine, was convicted of killing Holstead in 1986, where officials found the 22-year-old’s body near what is now the Ken Eures Nature Park in Green Bay.

Authorities say that DNA technology helped to link investigators to Griffin, leading to his arrest late last year.

