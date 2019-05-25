Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Taken 10/15/18. A wine tester during testing in Italy. Prosecco is the best-selling sparkling wine. Experts say it's eroding champagne's market, aiming higher. Production outdid champagne's years ago, now 75% higher. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Taken 10/15/18. A wine tester during testing in Italy. Prosecco is the best-selling sparkling wine. Experts say it's eroding champagne's market, aiming higher. Production outdid champagne's years ago, now 75% higher. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

(WFRV) -- Wine drinkers, rejoice — May 25 is National Wine Day!

National Day Calendar says National Wine Day is dedicated to celebrating the beverage with friends, family, or your favorite meal.

Some of those celebrating the day use the hashtag, #NationalWineDay, on social media.

Local wineries, such as Parallel 44 are offering complimentary wine sampling at both of their locations today.

The Cannery in Downtown Green Bay will also be celebrating National Wine Day. They will be offering Wine Flight specials from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Door Peninsula Winery is offering limited free shipping on orders now through Monday in honor of both National Wine Day and Memorial Day.

National Wine Day has a sister holiday, National Drink Wine Day, which takes place on February 18 each year.