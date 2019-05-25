Local News

May 25 is National Wine Day!

By:

Posted: May 25, 2019 07:44 AM CDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 07:44 AM CDT

(WFRV) -- Wine drinkers, rejoice — May 25 is National Wine Day!

National Day Calendar says National Wine Day is dedicated to celebrating the beverage with friends, family, or your favorite meal. 

Some of those celebrating the day use the hashtag, #NationalWineDay, on social media. 

Local wineries, such as Parallel 44 are offering complimentary wine sampling at both of their locations today. 

The Cannery in Downtown Green Bay will also be celebrating National Wine Day. They will be offering Wine Flight specials from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. 

Door Peninsula Winery is offering limited free shipping on orders now through Monday in honor of both National Wine Day and Memorial Day. 

National Wine Day has a sister holiday, National Drink Wine Day, which takes place on February 18 each year. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected