(WFRV) – Authorities in southern Wisconsin arrested an escaped inmate from Illinois Saturday afternoon after a “violent” carjacking followed by a pursuit.

In a release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department (KSD), at 3:50 p.m., the Pleasant Prairie Police Department (PPPD) notified the KSD of the location of a stolen Camero from Illinois.

Officials say the vehicle was “violently” carjacked by the suspect, an escaped inmate who fled from Illinois and crossed the state border into Wisconsin.

Once the suspect entered Wisconsin, the KSD, the PPPD, and the Wisconsin State Patrol successfully communicated with one another to track the vehicle during a pursuit that ended in the suspect’s capture and arrest.

The pursuit was brought to an end after OnStar was contacted and remotely shut the stolen vehicle off. Following the end of the pursuit, the suspect, Wesley R. Anderson, was arrested without any further issues.

Authorities say Anderson was still in possession of the original handcuffs he was placed in by an Illinois agency prior to his escape.

Anderson was later taken to a local hospital for medical clearance. At the hospital, Anderson allegedly tried to overpower two KSD deputies in an attempt to escape.

The KSD deputies were able to subdue Anderson and he was then taken to the Kenosha County Jail and is being held there on the following charges.

Operate Vehicle W/o Consent

Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer

1st Degree Reckless Endangering Safety

Battery to Law Enforcement Officer

Attempt to Disarm Peace Officer

Several Outstanding Felony Warrants

Anderson currently remains at the Kenosha County Jail and there is no word on if anyone was hurt during the incident or on any plans to transport him back to Illinois.

No other details on the incident are available. Local Five will update this story if more information is released.