GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Respiratory illnesses are on the rise with viruses such as RSV, Influenza, and COVID-19 being spread across the state, and UW Health Medical Director Dan Shirley suggests social distancing while traveling.

“I think especially when you’re in a place where there’s a lot of people and some of them likely have symptoms of something like this, that you think about some spacing if you can, maybe take a mask and wear that if you’re closed in with people in locations like airports, and airplanes,” stated Shirley.

Research shows illnesses spread at an increased rate during the holiday season.

Epidemiologist Tom Haupt says to be mindful when hosting or attending holiday gatherings.

“We want people to be very careful as to who they’re around and if they’re not feeling well. We can always delay the visitation especially if you’re visiting people who are high risk like older populations or someone who has a brand-new child,” explained Haupt.

Shirely encourages you to be mindful of your health to protect others.

“Pre-COVID-19 maybe you would have gone to a party with some mild symptoms, but there’s some major risk in that now, so stay home if you can. If you must go somewhere then use those protections and just be aware of people around you if you feel well,” said Shirley.

Medical experts expect the illnesses to peak early next year.